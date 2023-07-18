The Land
NSW government delivers $38m rebate package for sheep and goat eID roll-out

By Samantha Townsend
Updated July 19 2023 - 7:08am, first published 6:00am
It's about time, $38m for sheep and goat eID rebates

Exactly one year since the NSW government announced the national mandatory roll-out of electronic identification tags for sheep and goats, it has finally delivered a funding package.

