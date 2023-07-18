In the past eight years, the NSW government has spent $500 million to remove fossil fuel projects from the Liverpool Plains including buying the Shenhua exploration mining licences back.
The former Liberal Perrottet government, as part of its Future of Gas statement, granted new gas exploration licences, which facilitates re-entry of coal seam gas on the plains.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said that when Labor was in opposition they were against the new gas explorations, but felt their hands were now tied.
When attending the NSW Farmers' conference today, Mr Minns was asked if the government would now own the future of gas policy and if it would review and determine the significant costs of coal and gas expansion on the Liverpool Plains.
"I understand the concern about that proposal," Mr Minns said.
"NSW Labor went to two election campaigns in a row in opposition to the opening up of those fields.
"The Information and Privacy Advisory Committee (IPAC) made a determination and we did go to the election campaign saying it was settled law as far as the opposition was concerned.
"I don't know what Santos is going to do next.
"It's up to them, but we're not going to use extracurricular or extra-judicial decision making to knock over what we regard as a lawfully entered into, independently assessed project in the Liverpool Plains."
Greens MP Sue Higginson previously said:"assertions that the Narrabri Pilliga Gas Project is approved and beyond the government's intervention simply don't hold water because the fact is there are a multitude of applications, challenges and hurdles that still need approval."
"While some planning approval has been granted, the project is far from completely approved and without significant support from the Minns Labor Government, Santos' Narrabri Pilliga gas project will not be able to operate on its own merits," she said.
