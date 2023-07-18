The Land
Urban Angus reached a top price of $22,000 twice

Helen DeCosta
July 18 2023 - 7:00pm
Auctioneer Paul Dooley, with vendor Matt Urban, Urban Angus, along with Kent Harris and his son and Urban Angus manager, Riley Mitchell, with equal top priced bull Urban Sandman S34.
Heifer bulls with high growth figures were well sought after at the Urban Angus sale on Saturday near Wallarobba, with two bulls topping the sale at $22,000, with a sale average of $11,807.

