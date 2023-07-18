Heifer bulls with high growth figures were well sought after at the Urban Angus sale on Saturday near Wallarobba, with two bulls topping the sale at $22,000, with a sale average of $11,807.
The sale had an average of $11,807, with 26 out of 30 bulls sold at the fall of the hammer and a further three sold post auction for $6000 a head.
One of the equal top-priced bulls, Urban Sandman S34, a 23-month-old Knowla Quincy Q75 son weighing 854 kilograms, was bought by Kent Harris of Gloucester.
Sandman S34 displayed estimated breeding values of +61 for 200 day weight, +104 for 400 day weight and +131 for 600 day weight, and a scrotal circumference of 43.5 centimetres.
The other top-priced bull was Urban Stockyard S106, purchased by Tumblegum Pastoral of Wallarobba.
The 776kg bull, by Heart LD Capitalist P7 and out of Millah Murrah Eclipse K204, displayed good growth figures and an eye muscle area figure of +10.8, putting him in the top 10 per cent of the breed.
Tumblegum Pastoral manager Matt Gerick said Stockyard was a good combination of body shape and figures and carried positive fat figures.
The bull will be a complete outcross of genetics for the commercial operation, which runs 105 Angus breeding cows.
Another highlight in the sale was the first Texas Iceman R725 yearling sons to be sold in Australia in the pick of the pair lot, Urban Iceman T30, which sold for $20,000 to Floyd Pastoral, Singleton.
Two pens of six pregnancy-tested-in-calf commercial heifers were also offered, selling to a top price of $3400 and $3350 average, with both pens purchased by Mike Smith, Gowrie.
The heifers were PTIC to Millah Murrah Solider S84, an easy calving bull by Baldridge Command C036PV, who sold for $50,000 in the 2022 Millah Murrah Angus sale.
Three lots of six unjoined, commercial heifers sold to a top of $1200 to John Maher, Dungog with an average of $1023.
Vendor Matt Urban said they were very happy with the result of the sale.
"The sale went really well considering the market and whats going on at the moment," he said.
"It was a good lineup of bulls so we were pretty happy with them, some bulls that had a bit of punch.
"We had a lot of local interest and return buyers again, with over half of the bulls going to return buyers."
The sale was conducted by Ray White Gloucester with auctioneer Paul Dooley.
