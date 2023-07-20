Equity markets performed very well last week, with all major indices seeing positive returns.
The Hang Seng outperformed the rest and finished the week up 5.71 per cent.
The ASX 200 followed in second position and finished the week up 3.70pc, followed by the NASDAQ, which closed on Friday up 3.32pc over the week.
In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 600 also saw decent gains, up 2.94pc, as well as England's FTSE 100, which enjoyed a positive week, up 2.45pc.
The S&P500 saw some decent gains, supported by solid bank earnings reports.
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all reported good earnings for the second quarter, with all three banks raising forecasts for net interest income.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was released for the month of July and beat expectations by jumping to its highest level in nearly two years.
Each month the University of Michigan conducts around 500 phone interviews across the United States and aims to gauge the level of consumer confidence within the broader economy.
The headline sentiment reading for July came in at 72.6, which was higher than the 65.5 expected, and up nearly 13pc from June's figure of 64.4.
All categories of the index improved considerably, with long and short-term business conditions increasing by 19pc and 16pc, respectively.
The primary contributors to the sharp rally were falls in gasoline prices as well as recent gains in the equity market.
In commodity markets, Russia has decided to pause its wartime deal to allow grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed Ukraine to export 32.8 million tonnes of food through the Black Sea over the past 12 months.
Russia suspended the deal until its demands to get Russian food and fertiliser to the world market are met.
The Russian government also made note that the decision had nothing to do with a recent Ukrainian drone attack on an important bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula.
While the decision has had no effect on the broader market in the short term, it is possible that it could significantly affect food inflation, particularly for developing nations.
