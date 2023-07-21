Clematis are high on my list of favourite cool climate climbers.
Apart from their beauty there's their versatility, there's one for every garden situation. Depending on species clematis can cover a shed, decorate a pergola, conceal a wall and twine around a tripod in a pot.
I have even seen C. jackmanii grown as a weed-suppressing ground cover on a low bank, clambering through a pegged-down sheet of chicken wire.
Several clematis bloom obligingly in late winter, just as the garden is waking up for spring. C. cirrhosa var. balearica (two to four metres) is evergreen and carries buttercup shaped flowers, cream flecked with maroon spots and deliciously scented.
C. armandii (9m) is also evergreen and scented but blooms later, its starry white flowers appearing in spring with occasional flushes through summer. The variety Apple Blossom has pale pink flowers.
C. napaulensis (3m to 4m) is a true winter species, blooming in June, with bell shaped, greenish cream flowers with a central cluster of protruding purple stamens, followed by characteristic fluffy "old man's beard" seed heads.
This curiously beautiful climber does have one annoying quality: it's summer-deciduous, losing its leaves in late spring and remaining bare until March.
This means that if I grow it near enough to the house to admire it from indoors in winter, I have to put up with an unsightly tangle of bare stems throughout summer.
The only way I can think of overcoming this is to plant a summer blooming, deciduous clematis alongside it, maybe one of the smaller, C. viticella group that reach three to five metres.
My most vigorous clematis are the various forms of mountain clematis (C. montana, 10m to 12m) originating from Afghanistan east to China and Taiwan. It does a terrific job of covering our garage, a large shed and a tank. C. montana rubens is equally assertive, while the form Elizabeth is more restrained (six to nine metres) but makes up for it with bigger flowers that are a deeper pink.
Clematis pruning depends on when your plant blooms. Winter and early spring flowering clematis bloom on wood created the previous season, not having had time to grow new shoots before they flower. Therefore they should be pruned directly after they have flowered.
Summer flowering clematis, including the large-flowered hybrids and the smaller hybrids like C. texensis Duchess of Albany, should be pruned between now and late August, as they flower on new growth. They're easy to prune, needing only to be cut to the second to bottom pair of healthy-looking growth buds.
Bathurst clematis lover and collector Peter Harvey (The Land, November 18, 2021) recommends pruning based on your own observation of when your clematis bloom.
Duchess of Albany is a vigorous grower and if pruned now, will produce dozens of new flowering shoots from the crown.
All clematis appreciate a cool root run, so mulch them thickly now with well-rotted manure.
