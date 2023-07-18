The Land
Australia's first special representative for Australian agriculture calls on farmers to unite under a Team Australia brand

By Jamie Brown
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:52am, first published 6:30am
Yass farmer and the first appointed special representative for Australian agriculture, Su McCluskey, telling her audience at this week's Nature Based Solutions conference in Brisbane that our storyAustralias story about sustainability, traceability and food safety was world leading and everyone involved needed to work together as team Australia .
Australian farmers are in prime position to promote Australia's clean and green image - against apparent evidence from detractors, conference attendees were advised during the Nature Based Solutions conference in Brisbane held this week.

