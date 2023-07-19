The Land
Woman killed and toddler airlifted after crash in south Mudgee on Tuesday afternoon

Updated July 19 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:00am
Woman killed and toddler airlifted after crash in Mudgee

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Mudgee on Tuesday, July 18.

