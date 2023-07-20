Learning from past challenges is key to surviving the next ones, according to NSW Department of Primary Industries director general Scott Hansen.
Speaking at the NSW Farmers annual conference at Rosehill Gardens this week, Mr Hansen said with another El Nino on the horizon the state's farmers should be planning for drought.
"The Bureau of Meteorology has recently released an El Nino alert, which is following modeling that demonstrates that we're very likely, in fact a 70 per cent chance, of entering into an El Nino in 2023," Mr Hansen said.
"We should remember that not all El Ninos lead to drought, but we should remember that all droughts are influenced by El Ninos.
"I'm certainly not forecasting, I'm merely highlighting that in a system in which we have known triggers, triggers which have demonstrated that they produce dryer and flatter than usual climatic conditions for us.
"As we stand here today, there are fingers wrapped around those triggers and when those triggers get pulled, we know from our previous experience just how quickly things move.
"The state moved quickly from only a small isolated pocket being drought affected, to having so much of the state in severe drought."
Mr Hansen said it was time to plan ahead.
"It's time for us to mobilise differently and with the learnings that we have fresh in our mind of our last drought," he said.
"That last drought had the longest duration in recorded history and extended across NSW the most of any in recent history."
