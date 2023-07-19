The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Maintain public trust in sustainable farming a must says if sector want to grow in influence, says SCU director

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCU's Lorraine Gordon, Regenerative Agriculture Alliance.
SCU's Lorraine Gordon, Regenerative Agriculture Alliance.

Soil carbon projects designed to sequester fossil fuel emissions are most rigorous in Australia, where the ACCU is held up globally as the gold standard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.