Soil carbon projects designed to sequester fossil fuel emissions are most rigorous in Australia, where the ACCU is held up globally as the gold standard.
To keep that reputation intact the rules and regulations around how carbon is stored in the ground, managed and sold - as an atmospheric equivalent - mean a farmer has many hoops to jump through before winning the money.
So the last thing anyone wants to see is a branded product claiming to be green when it isn't.
Lorraine Gordon, director of regenerative agriculture at Southern Cross University spoke at this week's Nature Based Solutions conference in Brisbane and called on the public to help the process by calling out the "green washing".
"The last thing we want to allow is companies to lie about what they are doing," she said, urging the public to report unsubstantiated claims.
As of the new financial year the ACCC has completed 141 investigations into misleading claims by companies spruiking their environmental responsibility, according to Client Earth.
"We don't want to see that happen to this (soil carbon) sector," Ms Gordon said.
"There would be a domino effect. We want to keep our sector honest, ethical and integral.
"We want to help the planet and help farmers."
The SCU director highlighted claims of "100 per cent recyclable" as an example of potential greenwashing.
"When you hear it call it out," she said. "We've got a lot to lose."
Another area of potential misleading advertising involved images associated with environmental integrity, such as green leaves or hands holding planet earth.
"You've got to question those sorts off things," she said.
Ms Gordon said the term "regenerative" was "ripe for the hijacking" and would put all the hard work by farmers engaged in that space at risk.
"Claims by companies that they have lower emissions than average does not mean they ar net zero," she pointed out. "We need to be rigorous in this space or we will lose our social licence. And once that is lost it is hard to get it back."
"We don't want to risk all that good work."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.