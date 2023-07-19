The Land
NSW Farmers seek moratorium for large scale solar farms


By Denis Howard
July 20 2023 - 9:30am
NSW Farmers transition to renewables chair, Reg Kidd. Picture by Denis Howard
NSW Farmers transition to renewables chair, Reg Kidd. Picture by Denis Howard

NSW Farmers will be asking the NSW government for a moratorium on large scale solar energy developments after a motion was passed at the annual conference on Tuesday.

