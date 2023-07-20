The need to upgrade and build renewable energy infrastructure in NSW is crucial to ensuring energy security, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and providing more affordable clean energy sources.
This is acknowledged and supported by rural, regional, and remote communities.
A recent government update from NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharp, regarding delays and increased costs in the delivery of this infrastructure, raised concerns about the adequacy of community consultation to date and the impact these developments are having on local communities.
Due to the nature of large-scale renewable energy generation, rural, regional, and remote areas tend to be the most suitable places to locate the generation infrastructure and, therefore, the most impacted.
In some instances, competition for land means the state's prime agricultural assets are at risk, as is the future of the state's food and fibre security.
Numerous submissions to the previous government calling for improved planning protections and consultation processes fell on deaf ears.
The lack of planned and appropriate community consultation in the central-west Orana Energy Zone highlights concerns regarding the inclusivity and transparency of the current decision-making processes.
Community members have concerns, and their input needs to be included to ensure the success of this renewable energy project and to guarantee that it supports existing social and economic infrastructure.
Renewable energy projects not only contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, they also have the potential to stimulate local economies by attracting businesses to towns and generating additional income for farms.
While these developments are essential, it is equally important to prioritise community engagement and address the interests and concerns of landholders directly affected by these projects.
While governments may promote the economic benefits of renewable energy developments, uneven distribution of financial benefits can lead to division within local communities.
Issues such as individually negotiated contracts with landholders, disparities in compensation for hosting transmission lines compared to generation infrastructure, and the lack of compensation for loss of amenity and disruption to local infrastructure can perpetuate discontent.
It is essential to address these concerns to prevent long-term community conflict and ensure a smooth transition to renewable energy.
The benefits of renewable energy developments are undeniable, it is equally important, however, to address the concerns of the communities impacted by these projects.
Government must prioritise effective and inclusive community engagement, provide better information, and ensure equitable distribution of economic benefits.
A review by the Albanese government to enhance engagement in energy infrastructure planning is a positive step.
This review must involve communities early and effectively, prioritise the perspectives of landholders and communities, and report information in a transparent manner.
By providing clearer guidelines, comprehensive information, and opportunities for meaningful participation, the review can bridge the gap between renewable energy development and community interests, but as they say, the "proof of the pudding will be in the eating".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.