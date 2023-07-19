North West (Mildura) in Victoria is Australia's largest horticultural region, is projected to grow 32 per cent from $1.7 billion in 2020-21 to $2.2 billion in 2029-30.



In the Adelaide Plains, the horticulture sector is projected to grow 29 pc to $1.2 billion by 2029-2030.



In Coffs Harbour New South Wales, the region produces more than half of the nation's berries.



In Cairns, Queensland, the horticulture industry is projected to grow 26 pc to $1 billion by 2030 under the central scenario.



Oranges are projected to grow by 43.6 pc in value during the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.



Bananas, which are almost exclusively consumed domestically, are projected to grow 14 pc in value during the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.



Almonds, which have a strong export market focus, are projected to grow 42.4 pc in value during the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.

