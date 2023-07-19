The Australian fruit, vegetable, nut, turf and nursery industries are projected to surge by up to 22.5 per cent in combined value by 2030, increasing $4b to reach $21.8b.
That's according to new data released by Hort Innovation in the 'contribution of Australian horticulture industry report.'
The latest report recognises 25 horticultural growing regions across Australia and reveals the current and projected economic contributions of the horticulture sector (including production and processing) at both the state and national level.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said the horticulture sectors' strong outlook is driven by several key factors.
"The data shows the horticulture sector is on a significant growth trajectory, driven largely by strong export growth from trade-focused commodities, as well as productivity increases and population growth," Mr Fifield said.
"There's no denying all aspects of the horticulture industry including fruit, vegetables, nuts, turf and nursery are making a major contribution to the economy. For every 100 jobs that exist in horticulture, an additional 21.3 jobs are created in sectors such as wholesale trade, retail, transport and construction."
"This contribution is underpinned by up to $130m per year in investments through Hort Innovation into export, sustainability, production and biosecurity research and development initiatives, plus levy-funded marketing efforts."
Australian Fresh Produce Alliance chief executive officer Claire McClelland said the latest data provides vital insights into the value horticulture brings.
"This data, and the insight it brings, is a powerful tool for the horticulture sector in telling our story and showing the broad positive impact that we will continue to have going forward," Ms McClelland said.
The full report is available here.
