The weather and availability of pasture feed continue to influence price trends for the heavy steer market across NSW.
Cattle with weight are a rare commodity in the north of the state according to agents, who say not a lot of oat crops were put in due to the tougher season.
Meanwhile, volatility around supply in the state's south mean prices are following a typical supply and demand dynamic.
Colin Say and Company agent Shad Bailey, Glen Innes, said there were still a few heavy steers being offered, but at this time of year most of the bullocks had moved on and people were concentrating their efforts on selling weaners.
"Whoever's got oats in, has got cattle on them but the trades sort of been done through the autumn," Mr Bailey said.
"You know, sell a feeder, buy a weaner."
CPS Thomas Ballhausen and Irvine agent Bryce Thomas, Dubbo, said the same type of trend was happening in the Central West.
He said with crops being put in late, there was a limited supply of heavy bullocks on the market causing prices to gain traction.
"The bullocks have sold better than what they have been," Mr Thomas said.
"I think there will be a limited number of heavy cattle; there will be more and more light cattle.
"Depending on what the season does, but if it stays hard, you'll see more and more light cattle and less heavy cattle."
There's a different trend at play in the south of the state as supply improves and the overall weight of cattle lifts.
Wagga Regional Livestock agent Isaac Hill said there had been a chain reaction with accessibility being a big factor making the market volatile.
He said there was a kick in prices last week to a correction this week.
"I'm lead to believe that access across NSW was difficult last week and the week before," Mr Hill said.
For the eastern parts of the state, the numbers of heavy kill bullocks has also declined, with the dry periods and cold snaps being a big factor also.
Elders Cleary McDowall agent Jon Brewer, Moss Vale, said a lot of people in the area weren't looking to grow out steers much anymore, as they were getting better money as feeder cattle.
He said for the people that had bullocks in the paddock, their plans were to hold onto them until spring so they could freshen up after the cold weather.
"It's a bit of a hard gig, there's a lot of steers going direct and not coming thought the yards anymore," Mr Brewer said.
"The season down here is very hard to grow them out to bullocks unless you've got them on crop."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.