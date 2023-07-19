Taking a trailer load of rams across the Nullabor to the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, comes at a considerable cost and risk for any stud.
But it paid off for the Hobley family's Wiringa Park Poll Merino stud, Nyabing, WA when it was announced the stud had sold a young March-shorn Poll Merino ram privately for a stud record price of $70,000 to the Rubie family's Lachlan stud, Forbes.
The upstanding, well-balanced sire that attracted the stud's record price tag was Wiringa Park King Charles 220450, originally destined to be a semen sire for the stud.
The 117-kilogram ram had July 2023 wool test figures of 19.6 microns, 2.8 standard deviation, 14.1 per cent co-efficient of variation, and 99.3 per cent comfort factor.
In Australian Sheep Breeding Values, it ranked in the top 5pc for yearling clean fleece weight (38.55) and the top 10pc for yearling staple strength (5.09).
Its other ASBVs include 8.14 yearling weight, -0.92 yearling fibre diameter and -1.07 yearling fibre diameter coefficient of variation.
Lachlan stud principal Glen Rubie said they were very pleased to be able to buy the ram.
"This is the first time I have seen the Wiringa Park sheep, but my son Mitch has seen them before, and I was certainly impressed," he said.
"We have a similar background in terms of genetics and have used many sheep of similar breeding to Wiringa Park."
It was the overall balance between King Charles' carcase and wool that appealed to the stud.
"He has a beautiful, square hindquarter and carries a free-growing, long-stapled, sharp sire's wool," Mr Rubie said.
"We were also impressed when we heard about his dam's performance as she has bred very well, including two very good rams, and this is important to use when selecting rams."
The artificial insemination bred, double polled ram is by Wiringa Park Prince Philip 200037, which was sold to the Woodyarrup and Pyramid Poll studs for $40,000 in 2021.
Wiringa Park stud principal Allan Hobley said they did not intend to sell the ram but couldn't refuse when the offer came in.
The sale was negotiated through the Nutrien Ag Solutions stud stock team, and Wiringa Park has retained a 50pc semen marketing share in the ram.
Wiringa Park sold another two rams for $15,000, which went to breeders in Victoria and NSW.
They sold an embryo transfer-bred, double-polled son of Orrie Cowie King George 201189 with an MP+ index of 155.56 and a double-polled son of Wiringa Park 200030, which weighed 114kg and had wool figures of 19.9 microns, 3.0 standard deviation and 99.3pc comfort factor.
