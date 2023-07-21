The Land
Home/News

Pastoral districts call for regular road grading after water damage

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
July 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evelyn Downs Station via Coober Pedy owners Caroline Thomas and John Knight have delayed mustering because of road closures and conditions after heavy rainfall. Picture Supplied.
Evelyn Downs Station via Coober Pedy owners Caroline Thomas and John Knight have delayed mustering because of road closures and conditions after heavy rainfall. Picture Supplied.

RECENT heavy rainfall across SA pastoral zones prompted the closure of more than 40 outback roads in recent weeks and despite many reopening, pastoralists remain impacted by delayed mustering and reduced freight access.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Binks

Vanessa Binks

Markets Editor/Journalist

I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.