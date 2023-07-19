Getting the Upper Land weekly wrap

Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper.
Making news this week:
More than a year on since sentinel bees at Port of Newcastle were first detected with a Varroa mite infestation, the destructive small pest has been found on a Central West property, leading to the 23 hives being euthanised at Gumble, west of Molong.
It comes as the NSW government yesterday announced $31 million to support beekeepers, horticulture and cropping industries affected by the Varroa mite outbreak.
Inconsistency in sample stand results has NSW Farmers grains committee chair Justin Everitt proposing changes to receivals staff training.
Mr Everitt put forward a motion at the NSW Farmers conference at Rosehill Gardens on Tuesday, asking that the association require grain testing at receival sites to be conducted by and/or supervised by an independently trained and experienced person that has received documented training from an accredited, registered training organisation.
The beef market in Australia has changed a lot in the past 40 years as the confluences of better quality control and increased diversity of cultural influences have come together, says specialist Wagyu breeder and finisher Takao Suzuki.
He is aiming to lift his current capacity of 240 head of Wagyu on feed to 600 by 2025 under his traditional Japanese raising and finishing system at Bathurst.
Methane production in livestock is increasingly coming under scrutiny, as agriculture fights for its reputation in the global climate space.
Speakers at this week's Nature Based Solutions conference in Brisbane highlighted the risk agriculture poses in this arena, but also the remedies that look to deliver emissions reductions while growing production.
Read more here.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
