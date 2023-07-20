It was under Tom's tenure as manager at Piallway that he gained approval from "The Company" to build the hall, which was completed in 1923 of white cypress construction, and lining, from timber milled at Spring Ridge, the closest mill at the time. Electricity replaced gas lighting between 1946 and 1950. It is thought the hall was built by station staff, but no early committee records remain due to them being lost in a flood during the 1980s.