Last month, the Piallaway Hall turned 100 and more than 200 locals, past and present, made an afternoon of it, a feature being the long lunch organised by the hall's committee.
Visitors were greeted with mulled wine, fruit punch, bread with dip and olives, a slow roasted lamb shoulder with pomegranate molasses, chicken with lemon and rosemary, and winter vegetables, before celebration cake with tea and coffee.
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton addressed the gathering, and locals, Jim Perfrement, Piallaway, and Ian Phillips, formerly Piallaway but now Werris Creek, gave an account of the hall's history.
Typical of many country halls, construction was at the tail end of an era of significant pastoral proportions, the area being under the ownership of New Zealand and Australia Land Company. "The Company" owned three local sprawling stations, those being Woodlands at Currabubula, Piallaway and Walhallow at Caroona.
Ian Phillips, whose grandfather was central to the hall's inception, lived at nearby Springsure, Currabubula (originally part of Piallaway Station), until he was 8, when the family moved to nearby Allanbank, Piallaway, in 1945.
He said until the 1950s when the main influx of new families began arriving with soldier settlement, the station boasted a 36-stand shearing shed, schoolhouse and bookkeepers house; the shearing shed constructed in 1887 near the homestead and future hall site.
It had two rows of 18 facing blade shearing stands, converted two years later to mechanised stands when a steam engine was installed.
Across the three stations the company shore about 200,000 sheep and ran about 6000 head of cattle, according to the book "Schofields at Eastern Creek", an historical account of the Schofields family from near Sydney, by Claire Schofield, which included that family's Piallaway connections.
Ian recalls there also being race meets held on the Currabubula Creek flats adjacent to the hall, the last meets held between 1945 and 1950, ceasing once the '50s soldier settlement occured.
Racegoers would gather at the hall afterwards for a dance. The hall was also used as a church, the minister visiting monthly from Werris Creek, and for Christmas parties, and there also once stood two tennis courts.
Ian's grandfather, Tom Phillips, became manager of Piallaway Station at 24, having taken over from Fred "F.J." Croker when F.J. moved to the grand Walhallow homestead to oversee the operation of all three stations. A man called John Proctor managed Woodlands.
Ian said both F.J. and Tom had married Schofield sisters, F.J. to Amelia and Tom to a younger sister, Jane, both granddaughters of the convict John Schofield, of Schofields suburb fame.
It was under Tom's tenure as manager at Piallway that he gained approval from "The Company" to build the hall, which was completed in 1923 of white cypress construction, and lining, from timber milled at Spring Ridge, the closest mill at the time. Electricity replaced gas lighting between 1946 and 1950. It is thought the hall was built by station staff, but no early committee records remain due to them being lost in a flood during the 1980s.
