The annual Nowra Show Society Winter Luncheon was held on Wednesday.
To start proceedings at the Nowra Showground, John Bennett was congratulated on his appointment to RAS president by Nowra Show Society president James Thomson, who also spoke about the show's history as it approaches its 150th anniversary.
The 2023 Nowra Show Young Woman and Zone 2 representative at this year's Sydney Royal, Lisa Horner, updated guests on what she has been up to over the last nine months since winning the young woman title and the opportunities the program has given her.
Country Women's Association Nowra branch's immediate past president Julie Morris was the guest speaker.
Mrs Morris offered insights into the important role of the CWA across the state and her life on the South Coast.
Guests were treated to a delicious lunch prepared by committee members.
