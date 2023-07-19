The Land
Cascade average $10,230 at 20th on-property sale.

Updated July 19 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 6:30pm
Scott Newbury, Davidson Cameron & Co with top buyers Leanne and Geoff Hartwig, Eidsvold Qld alongside Jack Smith, Cascade and the top priced angus bull Cascade Elevation S291.
Cascade Poll Hereford and Angus have wrapped up their 20th on-property sale by selling a combined 65 from 71 poll hereford and angus bulls to an equal top of $26,000 and an overall average of $10,230.

