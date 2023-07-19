Cascade Poll Hereford and Angus have wrapped up their 20th on-property sale by selling a combined 65 from 71 poll hereford and angus bulls to an equal top of $26,000 and an overall average of $10,230.
Over 77 registered buyers were in attendance at the auction with all purchases going to attending bidders with no successful online purchases.
In the sale breakdown, 30 from 31 poll hereford bulls sold to an $8688 average and a top of $26,000 while 35 from 40 angus bulls sold to an $11,257 average and top of $26,000.
Results were down on last years record on-property sale results of an $17,216 average and a $40,000 top from 74 bulls offered which saw 95 registered bidders.
Top priced poll hereford bull Cascade Saviour S017 sold for $26,000 to Bernard Hore, Holbrook through Mike Wilson, Studstock & Bloodstock.
The 2 year old poll hereford bull was the heaviest within the sale draft at 1048kilograms and registered a 140 centimeter eye muscle area, 46.5centimeter scrotal while testing in the top 10pc of the breed for all growth areas.
Volume buyer for the poll herefords was Brook Pastoral Company, Birdsville who purchased 9 hereford bulls with all bulls selling for $6000. The northern queensland buyer purchased 5 hereford bulls at last years sale for an $7200 average.
Okeview Pasotral Company, Scone bought 3 hereford bulls to average $10,333. The scone based operation were the volume buyers at the studs 2022 bull sale when they purchased 9 poll hereford bulls for an $12,444 average over 12 months ago.
Sale topping angus bull Cascade Elevation S291 sold for $26,000 to return buyer Geoff and Leanne Hartwig, Eidsvold Qld.
A son of american sire Montana Elevation 7108 the 2 year old sale topping angus bull measured a 125centimeter eye muscle area, 10millimeter rib fat with a 46 centimeter scrotal.
Top angus buyer Geoff Hartwig operates 120,000 acres and breeds feedlot steers while crossing both angus and hereford bulls over their droughtmaster herd.
Mr Harwig has been buying from Cascade for over 6 years and noted their cattle "handle our queensland conditions very well."
"I didn't plan on it but we picked up a few bargains here today and also bought 3 hereford bulls"
"We operate two systems on our 3 different blocks of land by running a straight hereford herd and then cross our black bulls over the drought master cows where the harder country is." said Mr Hartwig.
The Hartwig family completed their draft with 3 poll hereford bulls and 1 angus bull to average $14,500.
Second highest angus bull sold to Phillip and Belinda Tongue, Nundle for $24,000.
Cascade Monty S326 a son of Knowla Monty M186 was the heaviest 2 year old angus bull in the draft at 914kilograms and registered a 125centimeter eye muscle area, 18millimeter p8 fat and 46 centimeter scrotal.
Belinda and Phillip Tongue completed their draft with 3 angus bulls to average $14,666.
Bareela Pastoral Company, Barraba purchased 3 angus bulls to average $12,333.
After 20 years of on-property sales Cascade managers Kathy and Jack Smith were "happy to have it over" at the completion of the sale.
"It's been a long journey the past 20 years to get where we are today with our focus to breed consistent quality for both herds and I think it has shown with all but 1 buyers being return buyers here today ." said Mr Smith.
The sale was covered by Davidson Cameron & Co, Tamworth with Paul Dooley the guest auctioneer.
