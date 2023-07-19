Serious crash closes Hume Highway, diversions in place

A serious crash has closed the Hume Highway north of Tarcutta.
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash, believed to have involved two trucks, which happened just after 4.30am on Thursday.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said the highway was closed northbound north of Tarcutta, approaching the Sturt Highway.
Northbound traffic is being diverted via Tumbarumba Road to Alfredtown, then onto the Sturt Highway to rejoin the Hume Highway north of Tarcutta.
The diversion is suitable for all vehicles up to and including B-doubles.
The Transport Management Centre said there is no forecast for when the road will reopen and motorists should allow extra travel time or avoid the area.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
