The strength of repeat buyers pushed bulls to $28,000 twice at the Merawah Poll Hereford bull sale at Boggabilla.
The sale brought an average price of $14,911 with 45 of 46 bulls selling at auction.
Stud principal Andrew Mackay said volume repeat buyers returned to the sale knowing the cattle would do well in their operation with whatever challenges the season presented.
The buyers of the top-priced bulls were both from the Condobolin district, where a dry season is demanding attention on key management decisions for their herds.
Bruce Staniforth, Bogon, 80km north of Condobolin, bought Merawah Upper Level S026, a 990-kilogram son of Eathorpe Next Level N006, for $28,000 along with two more bulls at $16,000 and $20,000 for his herd of 800 whiteface breeders.
Upper Level had strong Breedplan estimated breeding values (EBVs) with a birthweight of +9.9 and 400-day and 600-day EBVs of +81 and +122 for growth.
Mr Staniforth, who is looking for agistment at present, said the progeny from the Merawah bulls were so versatile and could be finished under any management program, either grassfed or within a feedlot.
James and Ros Patten, Mogandale, Condobolin, paid $28,000 for Tenaru Stockyard S2, sired by Koanui Techno 3062.
Stockyard's EBVs for 200, 400 and 600-day growth at +53, +84 and +117 were in the top five per cent of the breed, as was its milk EBV of +26. The Pattens also bought Merawah Enduro S049 for $14,000.
They also acted on behalf of Mrs Patten's father, Neil McDonald, Moonaculla, Condobolin, buying three bulls to $22,000, averaging $15,666.
The top-priced choice was Merawah Big Time S035, an 866kg son of Mawarra Showtime P277, which was described as coming from a long line of great female producers.
Mount Riddock Pastoral Company, north-east of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, was the volume buyer of 10 bulls to a top of $18,000 twice and $12,500 average.
Mr Mackay said Mount Riddock had been a long-term repeat buyer with the stud, buying their first bulls in 1974.
The Hill family, Goorarooman, Thallon, Queensland, bought five bulls to $22,000 for an average of $19,200, while R and M Brown, Black Creek Road, Adelong, bought four bulls to a top of $18,000, averaging $10,500.
There were only 25 registered buyers both online and at the sale ring.
The selling agents were Elders Goondiwindi with Paul Dooley the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.