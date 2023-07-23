One of Australia's longest-running charity car rallies, Kidney Health Australia's Kidney Kar Rally, returns for its 34th year in August.
Between August 14-19, 39 rally cars will travel more than 3000 kilometres from Mudgee to Narrandera via Oberon, Yass, Batemans Bay, Eden and Tumut.
Over the past 33 years, the rally has raised more than $15 million for kids with kidney disease.
Chronic kidney disease affects more than two million Australians; on average, 66 Australians die each day from chronic kidney disease.
In 2020, 701 children and young people, the majority aged between 15 and 24, received kidney replacement therapy.
Mount Annan grandfather of three, Peter Lanyon, is revving up for his 34th Kidney Kar Rally with his daughter Deb Wilt.
The veteran car rally enthusiast has participated in every rally since it started in 1989.
He took up the challenge in memory of his daughter, Jodie, who sadly lost her life to kidney disease in 2000 at just 22.
Jodie was six years old when she was diagnosed with kidney disease.
She was in and out of hospital with kidney failure, then was on dialysis and had two kidney transplants before the disease returned.
Mr Lanyon's daughter Deb Wilt will act as navigator when they fire up their lime green and purple 91 Holden Commodore VN, Grimace Too Again, for this year's rally.
"My fondest memory of the Kidney Kar Rally, year after year, is the time before the start," Mr Lanyon said.
"To catch up with old friends and to meet many new ones.
"I watch the anticipation in their eyes, kindness in their hearts and adventure in their souls.
"It never ceases to fill me with happiness and hope."
The car has undergone a significant rebuild after suffering mechanical damage in the 2022 event.
"We had a few challenges last year, so much so that we were awarded the Redex Trophy for 'showing perseverance to get to the finish'," he said.
"We broke the diff, asked too much of the brakes, and just about killed the electrics, to name a few."
Mr Lanyon's advice for those considering the rally was to seek free and plentiful advice on fundraising and car preparation.
"Building joyful memories is hard to do if you don't participate - remember, life is short," he said.
Victorian disability specialist Mitch Kloet will participate in his first car rally with his partner Warren Mitchell as Team Boganarama.
Mr Kloet has been living with diabetes, which puts him at a higher risk of kidney disease and function impairment.
The pair are looking forward to visiting the towns along the way and meeting the communities.
"We're country boys originally, so Waz and I love a road trip, exploring regional Australia, and meeting new people," Mr Kloet said.
"Travelling in a group of like-minded individuals won't be something we'll forget in a hurry, and fingers crossed we make it to the end and home again!"
The pair are passionate about old cars and adventures - Mr Kloet grew up watching Top Gear, and the idea of making a cross-country trip in a cheap old car has always been on his bucket list.
It inspired them to buy a derelict 1987 Jaguar XJ40 Sovereign in desperate need of love.
They have spent the past six months getting it into a reliable state and are looking forward to testing it out.
"The day we bought it, we started from the rear bumper and worked our way forwards," Mr Knoet said.
"It's had the suspension replaced, UHF and new radios added, electrical work, rust repairs, cooling system repairs, fuel system repairs, trim reattached, rats' nests removed, the ashtrays emptied, etc.
"It also got a visual makeover in the style of 'stained glass window on Hozier Lane'."
Graeme Meade, Eumundi, Queensland, and Bruce Chamberlain, Black Mountain, Queensland, will also make their debut in the rally in 2023.
Over the years, the pair have contributed to helping raise millions of dollars for charities by participating and fundraising in various car rallies.
Known as The Sunshine Blokes, they will participate in their 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer CH 4-door sedan, purchased as a "paddock parked" vehicle.
Mr Meade, a keen do-it-yourself mechanic, was challenged by the sad state of this vehicle and set out to restore, return reliability and prepare the car.
"Since registering for the rally, we have been awakened by the need to spread awareness and to support young people and their families suffering with dreaded kidney disease," Mr Meade said.
"We were fortunate to spend some time at the Kids Kidney Camp last week in Brisbane and meet some children going through this disease, and despite their situation, they were so positive and open.''
