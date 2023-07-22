Southern Beef Week to start on Monday

The Land's Southern Beef Week will kick off on Monday, with more than 30 studs opening their gates to showcase their operations.
The event will be held from Monday through to Saturday and will give visitors the chance to chat to stud principals and see a range of genetics on offer.
A range of breeds will be represented this year.
Studs will be open from 9am to 4pm on their allocated day.
Hicks Beef, Holbrook, has participated in the event for as long as co-principal Tom Hicks can remember.
"I can't remember not being involved in it," Mr Hicks said.
Mr Hicks said Beef Week served as an opportune way to show people around.
"It's easy for them to come on Beef Week," Mr Hicks said.
"They don't feel like they're impeding on your time. [That] seems to be an advantage of it in our eyes."
Day one, Monday July 24:
Day two, Tuesday July 25:
Day three, Wed July 26:
Day four, Thurs July 27:
Day five, Friday July 28:
Day six, Saturday, July 29:
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
