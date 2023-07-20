The Land
Miniature goats have been stolen from a property at Bobin

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:00pm, first published July 20 2023 - 4:00pm
The goats have been taken from a property in Bobin. Picture via NSW Police
Rural Crime Investigators from Manning/Great Lakes are investigating the theft of five miniature goats from a rural property on Bobin Creek Road, Bobin, 40kms north west of Taree.

