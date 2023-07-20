Rural Crime Investigators from Manning/Great Lakes are investigating the theft of five miniature goats from a rural property on Bobin Creek Road, Bobin, 40kms north west of Taree.
It is believed that between 9am and 5pm on Sunday July 9, two Nigerian Dwarf goats two Australian Miniature goats, and one Pygmy goat were all stolen from a paddock at the property.
Investigators urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Taree Police Station on (02) 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
