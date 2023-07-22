The Land
New regional national university proposed in Australian Universities Accord interim report

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 23 2023 - 6:00am
The Australian Universities Accord interim report suggests a new national regional university to boost education attainment in regional and rural areas. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Australia should look at creating a second national university to lift regional education rates and create more diversity between institutions, a landmark report on higher education suggests.

