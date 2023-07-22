The line-up for this year's Ricegrowers' Association of Australia conference has been announced, bringing in experts in environmental science, agriculture and much more to address the rice industry.
The Ricegrowers' Association of Australia's conference is being held in Griffith for 2023, for two days across August 10 and 11 - focusing on the theme of 'rising to the challenge.'
The keynote address will be from Tim Jarvis AM - an environmental scientist, adventurer and author whose claim to fame rests on several unsupported expeditions to the world's least hospitable areas, even several journeys to the South Pole.
Mr Jarvis will be delivering a talk on finding pragmatic solutions to the challenges arising from climate change and biodiversity loss, drawing on his experiences as the founder of The Forktree Project.
President of the Ricegrowers' Association of Australia Peter Herrmann said that he was excited to be putting on the event with Mr Jarvis.
"We'reall very positive. everyone's keen. Tim's quite a character and his story is going to be something to look forward to hearing ... certainly a great anchor for the conference," he said.
Mr Herrmann added that there would be a particular focus on lowering carbon emissions in agriculture at this year's conference.
"Everyone wants to do the right thing, and we need to be seen to be doing the right thing as well. You just pick up little keys along the way. You don't have to transform your business in one season, it's just bit by bit," he explained.
"The main thing from our point of view is to have a positive environment where people can pick up messages like that."
Tickets are now available at www.argconference.com.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
