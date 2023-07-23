Like many upper central and northern areas of NSW, we experienced very dry weather since the end of March (some north-western areas missed the March rains and are far drier than us).
A number of key aspects have helped us, and others cope with these conditions. These include pastures with soil deficiencies corrected, dual-purpose or fodder crops sown on lighter soil areas with reasonable conserved moisture, and supplementary feeding with a urea dry lick to better utilise carryover dry native and tropical grass.
A slight reduction in stocking rate has also occurred for us, with 500 kilogram steers recently sold and not replaced until a break occurs.
It might seem strange to emphasise the importance of soil fertility correction when conditions are dry. But we did experience excellent germination of winter legumes on the March rains. These have survived despite no April and very little May, June and July rain.
Several paddocks have supplied useful high-protein legume-based feed to complement the dry grass. After each small rain event, even three millimetres, useful legume growth has occurred, especially on lighter soils.
In contrast, in many paddocks I've seen as part of my consulting work, there has been next to no survival or growth of winter herbage despite similar climatic conditions.
Equally as important, dry summer grass, where legume growth supplied good soil nitrogen last spring, has helped ensure dry feed has retained useful protein levels and digestibility. There has been little rain since these hayed or frosted off and have contributed to good performance.
In contrast, several farmers from properties with little pasture fertiliser history and little legume growth have experienced declining stock conditions unless highly supplemented.
Winter legume species are important. On our lighter acidic soils, which are often also acidic in the subsoil, acid-tolerant species like serradella and biserrula have been especially valuable. These are able to root deeper and faster than species like sub clover, and this has helped them access soil water for a longer period than more shallow-rooted species.
Part of our strategy, like that of many farmers in areas where it has been dry since mid-autumn, has been supplementary feeding. With good levels of dry feed available well into winter, we used a combination of dry lick with 10 per cent urea, as well as hay harvested from our tropical grass pastures.
Brett Littler, previously a DPI beef cattle officer and now central tablelands LLS senior livestock advisor, with many years of animal nutrition research and extension experience, has been a strong advocate of dry lick with urea. On his advice, we have periodically used it extensively going into dry times with good levels of dry feed.
Tropical grass hay, on NSW DPI feed analysis data, indicated our hay was a little higher in quality than typical cereal hay but clearly not as high as lucerne. It has been readily eaten by cattle and has a joint role of extending the availability of paddock feed as well as contributing to good animal performance.
Because of our lighter soils, which can be sown on smaller rain events, especially if summer rain has been conserved, February and March sown winter dual-purpose crops, have been a godsend this year, as well as in the drought years of 2017 to 2019.
While not running as much stock as in a good year, typically 2.5 steers per hectare, they have contributed enormously in the drier years, running about 1.5 steers/ha through the winter. This has allowed animals to be finished and marketed at good weights and allowed a degree of destocking at good weights.
One of the critical aspects of dry weather stock management is to assess, reasonably often, feed availability levels across the property. This allows forward planning and early action for dealing with a looming feed availability issue.
In previous droughts, for example, we have, via our agent, sold animals in good order but lower than normal weights to help avoid a feed availability problem developing. So far, this has not been an issue this year.
Pastures on our property are fertilised according to soil test data from samples collected and submitted in summer. Sulphur and phosphorus are the main issues for winter legumes and nitrogen for crops.
Pasture fertiliser is not applied every year as soil sulphur and phosphorus levels have risen considerably since the property was purchased 14 years ago.
We did topdress most pastures this year as both phosphorus and sulphur were approaching marginal levels. Despite the dry, this has been an economically wise decision. And if dry weather continues, in all probability, there will be more nutrient carryover for next year.
Next week: Big Narrabri boost to crop and pasture research.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.