Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba, has sold a bull for $140,000 early on at its annual on-property sale.
Lot two, Bowen Soloman S009, was purchased by Melville Park Poll Herefords, Vasey, Victoria.
By Bowen Notorious N245 and out of Bowen Maple P228, the bull was described in the catalogue as having "tremendous growth and terrific calving ease" with intramuscular fat figures "over double the breed average".
Bowen Soloman displayed estimated breeding values of +35 for 200-day growth, +61 for 400-day growth, and +83 for 600-day growth.
The bull also displayed EBVs of +3.4 for eye muscle area and +1.5 for IMF.
The stud attracted a number of visitors last month for its open day for Beef Week, where stud principal Stephen Peake said he expected good interest in Bowen Notorious and Bowen Magistrate offspring.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
