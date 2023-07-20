A total of 664 head of store cattle were offered at Grafton on Thursday with a Charolais topping at $1753 a head.
The 800 kilogram bullock sold for 219.2 cents a kilogram and will get another life on clover and grain at George Hardaker's property, Bucca Creek, via Coffs Harbour, where 20 millimetres of rain fell last week and any suggestion of drought is met with a shake of the head.
West of Grafton isn't so, with the area now classified as in-drought while some producers say its more frost-effected than dry. Others are adamant it is the worst season in years.
Never the less the sale was one of mixed fortunes with many offloading because of the forecast and a reasonable bench of buyers taking advantage of the depressed market.
The eight true bullocks on offer averaged $1234 or 254c/kg. While there were none to compare at last month's store sale, heavy steers to 500 averaged $1248 and 221c/kg.
Steers 300kg to 400kg averaged $993 or 282c/kg ($1054 and 315c/kg in June); those 200kg to 300kg averaged $862 or 291c/kg and steers 100kg to 200kg averaged $384 or 255c/kg ($510 and 283c/kg last month.)
There were more heifers on offer with the lighter end 100kg to 200kg averaging $341 or 215c./kg ($401 and 237c/kg in June) while 200kg to 300kg averaged $512 or 222c/kg ($486 and 209c/kg last month).
Black Angus-cross heifers from Michelle Harrison weighing 333kg made $887 or 266c/kg and went to Dorrigo where feed remains green beneath the frosted kikuyu.
The Chapman family's Charolais-cross heifers 219kg made $518 or 236c/kg.
The Fineflower district where their grazing property resides has had its share of multi-morning hard frosts this winter, and cattle running in effected paddocks have access to higher than normal levels of urea in lick blocks to help metabolise the rough feed, said Adam Chapman.
Hereford steers 261kg made 282c/kg or $737 going to Tabulam on winter feed with the expectation of turning them off at feeder weight for an anticipated gain - with no guarantee.
The few pens of cows with calves averaged $897 sold liveweight ($645 in June), with many going to Lawrence on oats and grain where it is hoped they will pay later in the year on weight gain alone.
A pen of Angus first calf cows with calves made $1100 going to a retired cane farmer at Ulmarra.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows were plentiful, with 119 on offer, many of those going to a Hunter processor, with the lot averaging $663 or 153c/kg.
A Devon-cross cow in calf to a Booroomooka bull, 447kg, made $805 or 180c/kg, going to the processors.
The sale was conducted by Farrell McCrohon, with Dave Farrell calling the bids.
