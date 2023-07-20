The Land
Valley of mixed fortunes as Grafton store cattle attract opportunity buyers

By Jamie Brown
Alan and Sue Bowling, with new country at Cowper, bought quiet 370kg Hereford and Angus-cross steers for 302 cents a kilogram or $1100 a head from the Savins family, Carrs Creek, at the Grafton store sale on Thursday.
A total of 664 head of store cattle were offered at Grafton on Thursday with a Charolais topping at $1753 a head.

