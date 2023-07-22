A total of 368 head were yarded at Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday which attracted a small crowd of buyers from the local area.
As store cattle remain hard to find, Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said weaner steers and heifers sold at a little cheaper rates compared to all the major prime markets.
"It was a fair quality yarding with some good runs of well bred steer and heifer weaners along with some Bos Indicus-cross yearling steers and heifers," he said.
"There were a couple of pens of good quality Santa [Gertrudis] and Charolais cows with calves along with a line of Bos indicus cows and calves.
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $280 to $610 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $378 to $820.
Weaner steers that tipped the scales at more than 280kg sold to $690.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg ranged from $460 to $650.
Yearling steers less than 330kg sold from $630 to $880 a head, while those from 330kg to 400kg sold to $860.
Yearling heifers weighing less than 330kg sold for $580 and those above 330kg attracted bids from $340 to $740.
Cows with calves sold from $410 to $1680 a unit.
A pen of four Charolais cows with calves at foot topped the sale at $1680 while eight Santa Gertrudis-cross cows with calves sold for $1000.
Mr Monk said a large line of plain Bos Indicus cows with good quality young Angus-cross calves were very good buying selling for $550.
"The better quality steers all sold at rates in excess of 300 cents a kilogram while the plainer types averaged around 200c/kg," he said.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.