Mountain Valley Poll Herefords and Angus 2023 sale sees strong demand

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
July 22 2023 - 5:00pm
A stud record was set for Mountain Valley, Coolatai, at its annual sale today, with full clearance and a top price of $70,000.

