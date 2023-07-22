A stud record was set for Mountain Valley, Coolatai, at its annual sale today, with full clearance and a top price of $70,000.
In the breakdown, 34 Poll Herefords sold to an average of $14,705, while 37 Angus averaged $13,000.
Competition was fierce for the top lot, with Injemira Beef Genetics, Book Book, bidding online to take the 24-month-old Mountain Valley Scooby Doo S073, by The Ranch Payroll P031.
Scooby Doo weighed 982 kilograms and registered an eye muscle area of 138 square centimetres, an intramuscular fat figure of 6.2 per cent, and rump and rib scans of 23 and 13 millimetres respectively.
Injemira Beef Genetics stud principal Marc Greening said it was the first time he had purchased from Mountain Valley, but selected the bull as an outcross for his herd.
"We're really looking for that type with plenty of carcase, thickness and meat with a good finishing ability," he said.
"I wasn't expecting to pay that much but my philosophy for our operation is when you see a bull that will suit, you've just got to pin the ears back."
The second top-priced lot, Mountain Valley Sea Biscuit S114, was bought by Stephen Peake, Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba, for $40,000.
Also by The Ranch Payroll, the 982kg, 23-month-old registered 142sq/cm EMA, 6.9pc IMF, and a 42cm scrotal circumference.
Mountain Valley Wattle Street S288 was the top-priced lot in the Angus run, selling to Burbong Angus, Bungendore, for $26,000.
The 984kg bull, by SJQQ127 Black Angus Wattle Street, registered an EMA of 142sq/cm, IMF of 7.3pc and 42cm scrotal.
Stud principal Ian Durkin said it was an overwhelming result and noted the loyalty of the return clients.
Mr Durkin said he focused on breeding bulls that were the whole package.
"That's the most we've ever sold a bull for, it was $25,000 over our previous high price," he said.
"He's out of the best cow on the place, his brother made $45,000 last year. We've used him, we're keeping semen.
"He's going to probably the biggest name stud in the Hereford breed, which we're really thrilled with.
"The second top price went to Bowen - we're thrilled with that too."
Volume buyers included Brook Pastoral Company, Adria Downs, Queensland, which bought four lots for $6000 each.
Deloraine Rural, Ladykirk, purchased three bulls to a top of $24,000 and average of $19,333, while Widden Stud, Widden, also bought three to a $22,000 top and $18,666 average.
Hornet Bank Pastoral Company, Eurombah, Qld, bought three bulls to a $22,000 top and $16,000 average, while RMI Pty Ltd, Goondiwindi, Qld, bought three to a $20,000 top and $18,000 average.
Pyeworth Pty Ltd purchased three to a top of $14,000 and $12,666 average.
Edendale Pastoral Company, Inverell, bought three to a top of $22,000 and an average of $18,000.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and AWN Squires with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, the guest auctioneer.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
