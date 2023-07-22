Angus yearling steers hit $1360 at Tamworth

A significant increase in the numbers of steers helped boost the yarding at Tamworth fortnightly store sale, where better pens of Angus steers ranged in price from $1060 to $1230 a head.
There was a considerable increase in numbers to 2914 older stock plus 86 calves for the regular fortnightly store cattle sale at Tamworth. Weaners provided the bulk of the offering alongside drafts of cows and calves. Vendors supporting the sale came from a wide area. At the last store sale, only 1338 head were sold, along with 14 calves.
Quambone and Coonamble district producers offered big drafts in the west, and Moree in the north provided extensive lines of cattle from a single breeder. There were also drafts of cattle from producers in the Gunnedah, Hunter Valley and local districts.
Tamworth's Elders livestock agent and territory sales manager, Nathan McConnell, auctioned a line of 270 Angus and Speckle Park steers and heifers for the O'Brien family, Gewa, Quambone. He said the shipment of weaners aged between seven and 10 months, sired by Outwest Angus bulls, was offered as part of the property's annual offload rather than under the stress of seasonal conditions.
The top-priced pen of 33 steers made $1320, while other pens of similar numbers made $1130, $1120 and $950 a head. The lead pen of the Gewa weaner heifers made $1150. A pen of Speckle Park steers, September/October drop, made $860.
St Andrews Park, Coonamble offered a line of 120 mixed-sex weaners, aged seven to eight months, yard weaned. A pen of 20 steers made $820, a pen of 15 steers made $680, and a pen of 13 smaller steers made $570. The best of the heifer portion made $570/hd.
Buyers attended to a generally cheaper sale of a good quality offering. Demand from Taroom in Queensland saw 224 steer weaners booked to go to that area.
The largest cohort of the steer offering was Angus, ranging between 200 kilograms to 280kg, with 515 head priced from 213 cents a kilogram to 378c/kg for an average of 304c/kg. In dollar terms, they averaged $1060/hd.
Only 65 black baldy weaner steers in the 200 kg to 280 kg weight range were offered, and these sold from 177 c/kg to 303 c/kg averaging 259 c/kg. Charolais weaner steers of the same weight range sold from 200 c/kg to 310c/kg, averaging 267 c/kg for 50 head. Bos Indicus-cross weaner steers of the same weight description sold from 225 c/kg to 285 c/kg for an average of 254 c/kg.
Producers from Guyra and Narrabri regions operated on steers and heifers, as did the better-bred cattle going to paddocks around Manilla. Local Tamworth buyers also operated. Feedlot buyers who had been operating at the prime cattle sale on Monday were notable in their absence.
According to MLA market reporter Stephen Adams, drafts of heavier cattle went to feedlots.
The lead of the steers sold $1060 to $1230/head, with the seconds $550 to $810/head. The light drafts were priced from $370 to $460/head.
The best of the heifer drafts $820 to $1050/head, the next draft $670 to $720/head, and the tail of the heifers $200 to $320/head.
Angus weaner heifers were the most numerous by breed with 308, up 256 head on the previous store sale, and ranging in weights from 200 kg to 280 kg ranging in price from 143 c/kg to 274 c/kg, averaging 228 c/kg. In dollar terms, they averaged $571/hd.
Angus cows and calves with the cows pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) again sold to $1850/unit, while heifers on their first calf made $1710/unit.
In the cows and calves section of the sale, Ray and Margaret Macfadyen, Glenbrook Manilla sold up the last of their Angus herd, having sold the property in preparation for retirement. A pen of four to seven-year-old 'framey' cows with calves at foot made $1710, while another pen made $1410.
