Angus yearling steers hit $1360 at Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies Pty Ltd and Ray Macfadyen, Glenbrook, Manilla, with the last of his Angus females that were sold for $1410 at the Tamworth store sale. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
A significant increase in the numbers of steers helped boost the yarding at Tamworth fortnightly store sale, where better pens of Angus steers ranged in price from $1060 to $1230 a head.

