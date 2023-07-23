Day one of Boehringer Ingelheim Southern Beef Week

The Boehringer Ingelheim Southern Beef Week kicked off Monday July 24.
Studs on display were Hicks Beef (composites and Red Angus), Holbrook, Maronlea Composites and Shorthorns, Morven, Mundarlo Angus,Tarcutta, Pattison Poll Herefords, Deniliquin, The Glen Angus and Angus Infused Greys, Walwa, Tobruk Poll Herefords, Wagga Wagga, Wirruna Poll Herefords, Holbrook, and Yavenvale Poll Herefords at Borambola.
The event continues through to Sunday, July 29.
The focus tomorrow will be studs in Boorowa, Bendick Murrell, Berthong, Cootamundra, Gundagai and Wombat.
Day two, Tuesday July 25:
For an overview of the event click here.
The event is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim.
