Duck Creek Picnics donates $40,000 to Macquarie Home Stay after most successful race meeting yet

Updated July 25 2023 - 1:13pm, first published July 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Macquarie Home Stay CEO Rod Crowfoot was presented with the cheque for $40,000 by Duck Creek Races mascot, Plucka Duck, at the Bogan Bulls rugby union game on Saturday. Picture supplied
"From little things, big things grow" is certainly the case for Duck Creek Picnic Races committee, which celebrated a record 4700-strong crowd at its recent meeting in Nyngan, enabling it to hand over a cheque for $40,000 to Macquarie Home Stay in Dubbo.

