"From little things, big things grow" is certainly the case for Duck Creek Picnic Races committee, which celebrated a record 4700-strong crowd at its recent meeting in Nyngan, enabling it to hand over a cheque for $40,000 to Macquarie Homestay in Dubbo.
In just 15 years, the Duck Creek Races has become iconic.
It was started from scratch by an enthusiastic bunch from the Bogan Bulls Rugby Union Club to provide the Nyngan district with a social outing.
It has steadily grown to become one of the most dynamic events on the NSW country racing calendar, attracting people from across the state.
Each year on the first Saturday in July, the Duck Creek Races takes over the sand track and showground at Nyngan, population 2073, 160 kilometres west of Dubbo.
The local accommodation providers are filled to capacity, and the pubs, supermarkets, cafes and service stations go into overdrive to cater for the influx.
Duck Creek Picnic Race president Rowen Cleaver said the popularity of the races had enabled the committee to be in a position to donate to charity, which had so far included many local causes, including the local medical centre, hospital, and sporting clubs.
This year the chosen recipient was Macquarie Homestay, which accommodates those undergoing medical treatment in Dubbo and their family members.
"We decided on Macquarie Homestay because it has been built to specifically help regional communities like Nyngan, which rely on Dubbo for medical services," Mr Cleaver said.
"We'd heard what a terrific job they are doing, and they're currently expanding the facility, so we were delighted to be able to give them a hand.
"Our committee tries to find charities which directly benefit the people in our community, so Macquarie Homestay was a good fit.
"It's currently undergoing an expansion which will significantly increase the number of people it can accommodate."
Stage one of Macquarie Homestay was opened in 2019, providing 17 units, and stage two is about to commence to add another 26 units, which will be aligned to the new Western Cancer Centre.
Macquarie Homestay CEO Rod Crowfoot was overwhelmed with the generous donation from the Duck Creek Races and said the event had also helped spread awareness about the facility.
"Chances are just about everyone who attended the Duck Creek Races will require medical treatment in the future, or a family member will," he said.
"They might have a baby, fall off a horse, or need cancer treatment.
"That will likely occur in Dubbo, and they will require accommodation.
"We were very fortunate to be a charity of choice for events such as Duck Creek, and it's important to point out that the money stays local because it benefits local people."
Dubbo services the health needs of around a third of NSW - an area roughly similar to the federal seat of Parkes.
Mr Crowfoot said there were often not many motel vacancies in Dubbo, and sometimes people coming for urgent medical care were forced into extreme measures such as sleeping in their cars, which he hoped could be avoided in the future.
"In an average month, Macquarie Homestay has a 94 to 96 per cent occupancy rate, and unfortunately, between 130 and 170 people per month are turned away, which is a real driver for us to expand," he Crowfoot said.
Macquarie Homestay charges below commercial rates for accommodation.
Many patients can subsidise their stay through the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS), which is an NSW government initiative designed to financially assist people, particularly in isolated or rural areas, who have to travel significant distances to access specialist medical treatment which is not available locally.
Mr Crowfoot was presented with the cheque for $40,000 by Duck Creek Races mascot, Plucka Duck, at the Bogan Bulls rugby union game against the Coonamble Rams on Saturday.
The Bogan Bulls Club has played a crucial role in the Duck Creek Races since its inception, so it was a fitting venue to celebrate the largest donation the committee has made.
