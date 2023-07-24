The Land
Home/News

Serious collision closes southbound lanes of the Hume Highway in Albury

By Blair Thomson
July 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A serious collision has closed the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway near central Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.