A popular winery caught on fire and a man was injured just hours before a sold out Christmas in July event on Saturday.
Robert Stein Winery, on Quarry Lane outside Mudgee, was shut down when a gas bottle caught fire.
Several firetrucks, ambulance and police attended the event, at 4.45pm on July 22.
A man was treated by NSW Ambulance for burns at the scene.
The fire was contained an hour later.
Early examinations indicate the fire was started by an gas bottle accident. Most of the damage appears to be on the outside of the building near the incident and is believed to be fairly minimal, according to a spokesperson for the Rural Fire Service.
"If it hadn't of been for the speed of the local RFS the damage would be inconceivable. 7 fire trucks, 2 ambulances & the police all arriving within 20 minutes is remarkable & we could never thank you enough for your bravery," a Facebook post by Robert Stein Winery read.
Ticket holders to the sold out event were notified and offered an alternate night of entertainment.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.