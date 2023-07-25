A two-year-old bull has sold to a top price of $16,000 at the Segenhoe Aberdeen Angus Stud Bull and Female Sale.
At auction, 14 of 19 bulls - six two-year-olds and eight yearlings - sold to an average of $8500 while nine of 13 females sold to a top of $4000 and an average of $3500.
The two-year-old bulls sold to a top of $16,000 and averaged $11,000 at auction while the yearling bulls sold to a top of $8000 and averaged $6625. A further four bulls and one female sold privately after the sale to their minimum bid.
Segenhoe Pepper S42, by Knowla Pepper P91 and out of Ascot Brenda P420, was the top price bull and sold to Bowers Cattle and Ag, Singleton.
The Angus bull registered estimated breeding values of +77 carcase weight, +144 600-day weight and +125 mature cow weight.
Segenhoe Aberdeen Angus stud manager Craig Atkinson said Pepper S42 was a "quiet and easy bull to handle" which contributed to the bull registering the top price.
"He's an easy doing bull. He's a lovely, soft bull. Good clean-skinned bull with a lot of depth and a lot of meat and thickness to him," Mr Atkinson said.
"He's just a good, overall all-round package, really."
Three females - Segenhoe Abigail S25, Dunoon Joyle P391 and Dunoon Lowan Q822 - sold to the top female price of $4000 while the second top priced bull - Segenhoe Command S22 - sold for $15,000.
Command S22 weighed in at 864 kilograms and registered EBVs of +29 milk, +11.6 CEDir and +6.5 CEDtrs.
Overall, Mr Atkinson was happy with the results of the sale.
"When you look at the results from other Angus studs this week, we were very competitive in the market with them," he said.
"Considering the conditions and the slump in the cattle prices, you've got to be pleased with the final overall figures of the sale."
Mr Atkinson said the stud was building toward 2024 now with some more "really nice bulls" at Segenhoe.
This year's sale was conducted by Bailey Property & Livestock with Zac Ede auctioneering. Mr Atkinson thanked Mr Ede and the agency for their hard work, clients that attended the sale and also the staff at Segenhoe for making the sale possible.
