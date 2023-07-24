The Land
A $10m fund will help the state prepare for the next bushfire season

By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
NSW can expect a return to a more traditional fire season compared to the last two summers which have been extremely wet. Picture: File
The state government has pledged an extra $10m in funding to ensure NSW is well-prepared for the 2023-24 bushfire season.

