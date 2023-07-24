The state government has pledged an extra $10m in funding to ensure NSW is well-prepared for the 2023-24 bushfire season.
Hazard reduction burns are already underway across the state as rural firefighters try to take advantage of favourable conditions to help keep local communities safe.
Only 20 per cent of planned hazard reduction burns were able to be completed during the past year due to the prolonged wet weather and severe flooding across large areas of the state.
Fire services are working to complete as much hazard reduction; the new $10m program aims to develop a statewide mobile workforce to accelerate this critical work.
The funding will enable the Rural Fire Service (RFS) to employ an additional 100 mitigation crew members to carry out vital hazard reduction and mitigation works in identified high risk areas of the state.
The extra mitigation crew members will be based mainly in regional areas of NSW to help take advantage of every possible opportunity to conduct hazard reduction work.
The crews will help prepare areas for hazard reduction, such as preparing trails and establishing control lines, and assist with burns during the week when volunteers may not be as readily available.
The Bureau of Meteorology has declared an El Nino Alert, meaning a likely return to hot, dry and windy conditions this summer. Under these conditions, NSW can expect a return to a more traditional fire season compared to the last two summers which have been extremely wet.
The roles will include a mix of casual and temporary roles, starting with existing RFS members who are trained and able to travel to any part of the state where hazard reduction is taking place.
Minister for Emergency Services, Jihab Dib said the state is potentially looking at a serious fire season.
"Due to recent rain over the past few months, we are facing a significant backlog in hazard reduction burns, so we need to accelerate our efforts heading into the next fire season and these additional crews will help make a difference," Mr Dib said.
"It is important to plan ahead and come up with a proactive approach to maximise our narrow window for hazard reduction, as a result of unfavourable weather conditions."
Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers said, with the return of dry, windy conditions, teams need to be continuing hazard reduction at every opportunity.
"Over the last three months, almost 55,000 hectares of work has been completed, work critical to protect more than 50,000 properties and safeguard lives," Mr Rogers said.
"There is plenty more to be done and this boost in mitigation personnel will enable even more vital work to be undertaken."
"While we are doing what we can, home and property owners also need to assess what they can do to prepare for the upcoming fire season as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.