While a new season is about to start, stud masters are busy preparing for its smooth running.
Which stallion will serve the greatest number of mares this year?
Last year, international group one winner So You Think served 211 mares to secure the top spot, now commanding a $99,000 stud fee, standing at Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains.
While serving 172 mares in the 2015 stud season, the champion Australian three-year-old has claimed a huge number of mares since, which includes his largest at 261 in 2020.
Only the brown stallion's stable-companion Home Affairs, and the Newgate Farm, Aberdeen, based Russian Revolution hit the 200s, with 202 and 200, respectively, last year.
The 2021 Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 winner Stay Inside, Newgate, and Acrobat, Coolmore, served the greatest number for a first-season sire when each looked after 188 mares at fees $77,000 and $13,500, respectively.
Acrobat is by Coolmore's stalwart and champion Australian sire Fastnet Rock - the rising 23-year-old taking it a little easier, only serving 49 mares in 2022.
Similarly, Godolphin stalwart and Fastnet Rock's year-older and life-long arch-rival Exceed And Excel - also a champion Australian sire - served 63 mares last season.
Young Mr Prospector linesire, Tagaloa (by Kingmambo Japanese-bred grandson Lord Kanaloa) served the most mares for a Victorian-located horse, covering 192 mares at Yulong, Nagambie.
It was Queensland's champion sire, Spirit Of Boom (by Sequalo), which stands at Eureka Stud, Cambooya, serving the most mares last year at 182.
In New Zealand, the top three stallions to serve the most mares last season were Tarzino at 197, followed by Australian-bred Proisir at 170, and Japanese-bred Satono Aladdin at 169.
The trio saw significant rises in numbers from the previous year, covering 88, 126 and 60, respectively, in the 2021 stud season.
Standing at Rich Hill Stud, Proisir (by Choisir) has sired five group one winners, including trans-Tasman glamour mare, Prowess.
Another at Rich Hill is Deep Impact shuttler Satono Aladdin, which has sired two group one winners in his first southern crop, including Pennyweka, winner of the ATC Australian Oaks-G1 and New Zealand Oaks-G1 this year.
By New Zealand-bred Montjeu horse Tavistock, Tarzino sired two group one winners last year - Gypsy Goddess (which won the Queensland Oaks) and Jungle Magnate (South Australian Derby).
Among New Zealand's first-season sires, Savabeel group one winner Noverre (standing at Waikato Stud) secured the equal top place of 127 mares, shared with the Coolmore Stud-Irish bred Armory (at Mapperley Stud), a dual group winner by Galileo.
A $600,000 graduate of the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, Sword Of State was next when serving 126 mares.
Standing at Cambridge Stud, the Australian-bred son of Snitzel was a champion New Zealand juvenile culminating in the Auckland Diamond Stakes-G1.
Veteran Corowa conditioner Geoff Duryea is another well-known and successful trainer who has decided to retire.
Fittingly Duryea's last runners were at his local racecourse earlier this month, which included the No Nay Never winning gelding Wild Irish Rover.
In a career spanning 55 years, the 72-year-old Duryea was first a successful jockey which included having a Melbourne Cup ride aboard Red Hope in 1973.
Duryea began training in the early 1980s, however, he "struck gold" more recently when his family-bred Magnus gelding, Front Page, entered the stable.
The chestnut galloper by Magnus became Duryea's first stakes winner when taking the 2020 feature sprint VRC A R Creswick Stakes-LR at Flemington.
His most notable horse, Front Page went on to win six races culminating in the $1.3 million The Kosciuszko at Randwick in 2022.
If you were backing central and western districts jockey Clayton Gallagher at Warren last week, you would have landed in front after he won five of the seven programed races.
"I've never won five race winners at a meeting before, so it is a very special day," Gallagher said.
