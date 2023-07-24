The humble flanno is set to make a comeback on August 25 when thousands of Australians, from school children to actors, entertainers and corporate executives, swap uniforms and suits for the nation's favourite chequered shirt.
Flanno for a Farmer is the brainchild of Drought Angels, who provide financial and emotional assistance, food hampers, care packs and personalised support to thousands of farming families across Australia.
The campaign is fast gaining traction, with some of Australia's favourite faces jumping on board to support, including Olympic medallist and television presenter Giaan Rooney, country music artists Jayne Denham and Natalee Pearson, singer, actor and producer Marty Rhone, television presenter Simon Reeve, former NRL player Kirk Reynoldson and Farmer Wants A Wife Australia alumni Harry Floyd and Tess Brookman.
Organisers hope this inaugural event will raise more than $250,000 for farming families.
Harry and Tess described Flanno for a Farmer as an amazing initiative honouring Aussie farmers.
"The generosity of Flanno for a Farmer supporters can help relieve some of the stress and strain that inevitability comes with farming," Ms Brookman said.
"Not often can we say 'thank you' to our farmers for all they do, but in supporting this campaign, we can show our gratitude and support to them all year round."
Mr Floyd has experienced firsthand the impact that organisations like Drought Angels can have.
One Christmas as a child, he and his siblings were gifted Christmas presents due to the millennial drought that caused his family - and many others - a significant strain.
"Rural farming communities can be isolated from immediate help and contact from other communities, so organisations that can bridge the distance and be a friend on the road is a vital service," Ms Brookman said.
"Farmers must be strong - they often are the last to ask for help, but we all need help sometimes.
"Drought Angels offer this helping hand when farmers need it most.
"No matter how small, your donations go a long way to the families who live and breathe farming - as it's not just a job, it's a way of life."
The pair will mark the day by donning their favourite flannel shirts, advocating for farmers across social media, and donating to Drought Angels.
"We also plan to give a hamper filled with goodies to one lucky supporter of the Flanno for a Farmer campaign," Ms Brookman said.
"All that we ask is that a donation be made to the Flanno for a Farmer webpage, and we will randomly select a winner from there.
"We hope this will bring some fun engagement and spread awareness of Drought Angels' positive message and endless effort for our farmers."
Drought Angels provide short-term financial assistance and tangible relief for individuals or families operating a primary production business affected by natural disasters.
The charity has supported 4797 farmers across Australia since its inception in 2014 and raised a staggering $23.1 million.
Drought Angels CEO Natasha Johnston said the money raised from the campaign would deliver support through two critical programs - Angels on the Road and Angels on the Phone.
The Angels on The Road program operates throughout Queensland and northern NSW, and the charity hopes to expand the service to other states and territories when funding becomes available.
"Our angels travel thousands of kilometres each year to visit farmers on their property to deliver food hampers, care packs and a listening ear," Mrs Johnston said.
"They come from a rural background themselves which means they can assess the real impacts on our farmers and guide them to the appropriate help to get them back on their feet."
Mrs Johnspton described Angels on the Phone as the organisation's heartbeat, taking phone calls from primary producers all over Australia seeking assistance.
"They process the online applications for financial assistance, which helps farmers look after their house paddock, refer farmers to other support agencies for help and assistance, and conduct regular well-being support phone calls," she said.
"Consistent feedback from our primary producers highlights the positive difference it makes to their mental well-being knowing that someone beyond the farmgate cares and they are not forgotten."
It is easy to get involved, just sign up, raise a few dollars, and get ready to sport your flanno.
Visit flannoforafarmer.com.au
