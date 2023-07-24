The Land
Home/News

Tess and Harry support inaugural Flanno for a Farmer day on August 25

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
July 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Brookman and Harry Floyd are delighted to support the inaugural Flanno for a Farmer campaign. Picture supplied
Tess Brookman and Harry Floyd are delighted to support the inaugural Flanno for a Farmer campaign. Picture supplied

The humble flanno is set to make a comeback on August 25 when thousands of Australians, from school children to actors, entertainers and corporate executives, swap uniforms and suits for the nation's favourite chequered shirt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.