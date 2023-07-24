A family tragedy led NSW Rotary member Graeme Hooper to help make a change in how men view their physical health.
When Mr Hooper's cousin had a heart attack and died while driving his family, he knew he had to do something.
In 2017 the Men's Health Education Rural Van (mherv) was created.
A custom built caravan with a dedicated Registered Nurse that travels the state of New South Wales offering free health screenings to regional and rural men and women.
The "mherv" project, organised by Rotary, has over the past five years estimated to save over 450 lives because of these basic health checks.
The registered nurse who conducts the health checks will spend 10 minutes looking at residents' cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels.
Mr Hooper said the whole idea of the van was to make men do something about their health.
"We do basic health checks and obviously if they need to be referred to a GP, the registered nurse that's doing the testing will certainly recommend that very strongly," he said.
"While men are our key target as we don't want them dropping dead in the paddock, ladies are also welcome."
Mr Hooper said that was the "nature" of men's health.
With a shortage of general practitioners in rural and regional areas, the bus is also set to alleviate some of the struggle of getting in to see someone.
"It doesn't matter where you are in the country it's still the same, if you can get in to see a doctor in two weeks you're lucky," he said.
With residents able to just rock up whenever they like on the day, Mr Hooper said they might have to wait 10 minutes but it was a good chance to chat with others beforehand.
The service sees around 3500 patients each year and around 40 per cent require following up with a GP.
Registered nurse Leanne Garvey who travels around NSW with the van said people shouldn't hesitate to give 10 minutes of their time for the check up.
"It could save your life," she said.
The health van is supported by the combined Rotary Clubs of Dubbo who acknowledge the support of the Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution (RFBI) and Electrodry in making this service possible.
The free "mherv" will be parked at the Dubbo Rotunda at Church and Macquarie Street as follows:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
