The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter: Buying more cheap milk

July 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regal has been selling BFC shares since at least December last year, cutting its stake from 13.3 per cent then to less than 8pc. Picture via Shutterstock
Regal has been selling BFC shares since at least December last year, cutting its stake from 13.3 per cent then to less than 8pc. Picture via Shutterstock

Regal Funds Management is an investment house which has a fund specialising in small or emerging companies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.