Regal Funds Management is an investment house which has a fund specialising in small or emerging companies.
Regal often crops up as a substantial holder in some of the Punter's riskiest picks, such as the Beston Global Food Co in South Australia (ASX code BFC).
Regal has been selling BFC shares since at least December last year, cutting its stake from 13.3 per cent then to less than 8pc. That's a worry.
Over the same period the shares have slid from around 7c to 1c, which is a bigger worry. One cent or less is often write-off territory.
Beston is now trying to sell off its non-core businesses in research, water, meat and meat substitutes, to reduce debt.
Higher interest rates, massive increases in gas and insurance costs and falling whey prices forced the company as early as March to cut its forecast of gross earnings from $8-10 million to possibly zero for the year ended last month.
Nevertheless, the Punter has just bought another 80,000 BFC for one cent each. Clearly he has more intestinal fortitude than Regal, but he is not alone.
The Bank of America group has just become a substantial holder of BFC, owning nearly 6pc of the company as of July 12.
At the time of writing, other investors were queuing up to buy some 22 million shares for between seven and nine tenths of a cent.
The positive is that BFC is now focussed on its main game - dairy processing.
Its cheddar and mozzarella are winning prizes, it is selling all the lactoferrin it can produce, and despite the soaring costs its gross earnings are still some $19 million ahead of 2022's figure.
Partly to pay for the extra BFC shares, he has sold his emerging gold miner, Musgrave Minerals (MGV) for a near 30pc profit, rather than wait for the takeover by Ramelius Resources (RMS) to go through.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.