Large parts of the state have been waking to frost or fog over the past week but they both look to be easing, over the next few days anyway.
Frosts look set to continue, particularly in eastern parts of the state, this week but by Tuesday only small parts of northern NSW will experience frosts, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye forecast.
The same goes for fog. Some southern parts of the state can expect fogs on Saturday morning but the state then looks clear of fog moving through to Tuesday.
Yerong Creek was one area covered in fog over the weekend as seen in the pictures taken and sent in by Andrew Hunter.
Tamworth was similar while Trundle has had some frosty starts throughout winter so far.
Sal Capell snapped and sent several photos showing crops in Trundle.
The photos sent in by Sal and Andrew were just a couple we received from The Land readers. We'd love to see what's happening in your backyard as well. You can send your photos, along with the location and who took the photo, to ben.jaffrey@austcommunitymedia.com.au, and we might use them in print or online.
