The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Soil carbon market fundamentals point to higher ACCU prices by 2026

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raphael Wood, Aurecon Group, says supply of carbon credits currently exceeds demand but that will change by the end of the decade.
Raphael Wood, Aurecon Group, says supply of carbon credits currently exceeds demand but that will change by the end of the decade.

Making money from growing carbon and selling the offsets to big polluters sounds too good to be true but the fact remains that demand is expected to go "through the roof" with a trillion on the table and time running out to make a dent in greenhouse gas emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.