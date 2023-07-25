Making money from growing carbon and selling the offsets to big polluters sounds too good to be true but the fact remains that demand is expected to go "through the roof" with a trillion on the table and time running out to make a dent in greenhouse gas emissions.
The opportunity exists right now for rural communities to benefit from farmers with the right outlook to make millions of dollars over the lifespan of a 30 year soil carbon project.
Agriculture sectors that adopt "practice change" to sequester atmospheric carbon in their soils not only find themselves more resilient going into and coming out of drought, but they can leverage that good intention in premium markets.
When it comes to selling carbon, the market becomes much more than black and white, with one "unit" of atmospheric carbon "equivalent" selling for wildly different prices around the world.
It seems oils ain't oils when it comes to carbon.
When asked by industry to source carbon offsets so that they can continue to trade with the likes of Europe, a broker can choose between Canadian Verra, Swiss-based Gold Standard, Indian wind or Chinese hydrogen. There are credits for planted trees and of course, for soil organic carbon.
"The best companies offset with soil carbon credits," argues Duncan Farquhar, representing the Soil Carbon industry Group at last week' Nature Based Solutions conference in Brisbane.
And if you listen to the conference speakers, it is clear that the Australian Carbon Credit Unit, or the ACCU, is widely regarded as the most robust and watertight on offer. Ironically it is also worth substantially less than other units.
"But don't expect the price to climb as high as those in Europe," warns Raphael Wood, principal of sustainability and climate change at Aurecon Group, who points out that European land suited to carbon farming is limited, along with supply.
Proponents argue that the ACCU will hold value (currently $29 versus credits from the EU at $180) when the market gets tight. Meanwhile carbon credits exist on the market for as little as $3, although whether these "credits" will pass muster down the track is anyone's guess.
Mr Wood argues that the supply versus demand ratio at the moment is tilted towards a "large oversupply" as the Australian Clean Energy Regulator releases the first soil project credits. That will change towards the end of the decade, as the market evolves.
"By the end of the decade supply will be at 45 million units a year while demand will be 60m/yr," he predicts.
"The cost of a $20 ACCU in 2023 will be $30 in 2026. You might as well start your carbon project now because the fundamentals suggest the price will rise."
Within the ACCU there are different creation methods, each with their own price. Human Induced Re-afforestation is "cheap" at $20 but Mr Wood points out that this method "runs out of land".
Soil carbon projects meanwhile adopt managed grazing with credits a bonus atop increased production.
