Hume Dam's high level could cause more Murray Valley flooding

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
July 27 2023 - 6:00am
The Hume Dam levels are concerning producers in the Murray Valley. Some believe a solid rain event will severely impact flooding in the region. Picture supplied
The risk of a similar flood event to 2022 has many farmers along the Murray and Edward Rivers system in the southern basin calling on authorities to utilise air space rules in dam management.

