A joint federal and state government program, which consists of a $9.1m fund, has promised to assist flood-affected regional communities as they continue to recover.
The NGO Flood Recovery Program funding will go to service providers and non-government organisations in the Western, Murrumbidgee, Far West and New England districts as they continue to rebuild following the floods which began in August-September 2022.
The grants are jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
The grants will provide a range of support, including staffing costs to meet increased demand for help, operational costs, and funding to help people remain safe during recovery:
According to Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt, the funding will provide support for local and non-government organisations as they help lift communities back on their feet after the disasters.
"This funding is another way the Albanese and Minns Governments are investing in much-needed recovery services delivered through community-led social recovery programs across the state," Mr Watt said.
NSW Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said recovery efforts can take several years, from rebuilding homes to re-establishing businesses.
"Once emergency services leave disaster-affected areas, community and non-government organisations play a crucial role in helping people recover and rebuild," Mr Dib said.
"It is important we support these on-the-ground organisations who assist NSW communities, and these grants will mean they can continue to provide vital services."
