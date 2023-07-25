The Land
Home/News

Riverina councillor Hansie Armour calls for underground powerlines as parliamentary inquiry comes to region

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Snowy Valleys councillor is calling on the community to turn up as a parliamentary inquiry into putting powerlines underground comes to Tumut this week. Picture by Madeline Begley
A Snowy Valleys councillor is calling on the community to turn up as a parliamentary inquiry into putting powerlines underground comes to Tumut this week. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Snowy Valleys councillor is calling on the community to deliver a strong showing as a state parliamentary inquiry into the viability of underground powerlines comes to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.