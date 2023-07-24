The Land
Home/News

Three Merimbula men to face court charged with animal cruelty towards a kangaroo

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
July 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three men have been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly assaulting a kangaroo. Picture: File
Three men have been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly assaulting a kangaroo. Picture: File

Three men will appear at court in September charged with alleged animal cruelty offences, after a kangaroo was allegedly assaulted in the state's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.