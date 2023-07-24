Three men will appear at court in September charged with alleged animal cruelty offences, after a kangaroo was allegedly assaulted in the state's south.
Around 9am on Saturday July 22, police will allege three men grabbed and repeatedly assaulted a kangaroo on Main Street, Merimbula; the assault was filmed. The kangaroo managed to flee the area.
A short time later, it will be further alleged that one of the men kicked the glass door of a laundromat on Market Street, Merimbula.
Officers from South Coast Police District were notified about both incidents and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police issued future court attendance notices on three men - aged 18, 19, and 22 - for the offence of commit an act of cruelty upon an animal.
The younger man was also charged with destroy or damage property.
All three men are due to appear at Bega Local Court on Tuesday 12 September 2023.
